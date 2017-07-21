With Latest Hire, Trump Might’ve Just Gone To War With The NRA

Trump’s brand-new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, is raising some eyebrows, and not because he’s another former Wall Streeter. He supported both Obama and Hillary, and has expressed some considerably liberal views on things like gun laws and the 2nd Amendment. That may well put Trump at war with the NRA, because the NRA is likely to see this as a betrayal of sorts.

In 2012, Scaramucci was very clear in his position on gun laws, and they do not match what the NRA wants to see in the White House at all:

He also told all of Twitter that he’s always supported strong gun laws. The NRA hates any gun laws – in fact, they like to push lawmakers to loosen them in response to mass shootings:

So, of course, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch isn’t exactly thrilled with Scaramucci’s appointment. She’s hoping that he’s changed his position since then, because, after all, the only things that matter to the NRA-types are guns. Lives? Safety? Well, those are just collateral damage in the fight for freedom.

Loesch and the NRA have been under fire recently for a patently disgusting ad calling liberal protesters’ messages the “violence of lies,” and that also said that liberals “assassinate the truth.” She says that it’s up to real Americans to fight the violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. It’s not hard to interpret that as a call to eliminate liberals.

Scaramucci is, crazily enough, someone that Trump believes will be loyal to him, first and foremost and above everything else. Will he actually do that, though? Maybe. He’ll have to do a complete 180 on issues like gun control, which then throws his convictions and credibility into doubt. Who will come out on top when all is said and done? Only time will tell.

Featured image via Scott Olson/Getty Images