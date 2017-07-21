Russian Lawyer Willing To Testify In Front Of The Senate ONLY If ‘Given Safety’

Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, and everyone else in Trump World who was in that meeting with a shady Russian lawyer who definitely worked for Kremlin-connected spy agencies might be in even deeper trouble than they were before. It seems that this same lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, is willing to testify under oath for the United States Senate — but only if her safety can be guaranteed. Veselniskaya says:

“Let’s put it this way – I’m ready to clarify the situation in today’s mass hysteria, only within the legal field or through lawyers, or by testifying in the Senate.”

When asked by a reporter if she was willing to go before the Senate, Veselnitskaya said:

“Yes, if I am guaranteed safety. Today I have to think about my safety first, the safety of my family, my four children.”

Well, something hot is brewing if this woman is worrying that something might happen to her if she breaks her silence. Granted, she never should have even been in the United States at all, given her history and shady connections to Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin, but she was, and she was heavily connected to an American presidential campaign. The Senate definitely needs to hear from her. We need to know what happened in that meeting.

To that end, Congress, Secret Service, or whomever, please do what you must to make sure this woman stays safe so that she will testify. Natalia Veselnitskaya could have a lot of keys to unlock this whole Russian puzzle — even if she’s a part of it and lying.

Watch her remarks below:

