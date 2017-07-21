Russian Lawyer At Trump Jr.’s Meeting Has Worked For Russian Spy Agency

The whole world knows about the bombshell report of Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and the former campaign manager for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential run, Paul Manafort, holding a secret meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Of course, despite how shady this is on its face, Team Trump’s party line has been, “nothing to see here.” Well, it seems that there just might be something to see here, considering that Veselnitskaya actually once represented a Russian spy agency.

Reuters reports that Veselnitskaya was involved in a bitter fight over elite, exclusive pieces of property in Moscow. Who was her client? The FSB, of course. Meaning, essentially, she was working for the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin. Supposedly, that connection ended in 2013 when Veselnitskaya won the case for the FSB. However, with the way Russia operates, once a Russian spy operative, always a Russian spy operative. Here is how Reuters describes the chain of events:

Reuters could not find a record of when and by whom the lawsuit – which dates back to at least 2003 – was first lodged. But appeal documents show that Rosimushchestvo, Russia’s federal government property agency, was involved. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Veselnitskaya and her firm Kamerton Consulting represented “military unit 55002” in the property dispute, the documents show.

Now, to play devil’s advocate, it is very possible that Trump Jr. and the rest didn’t know Veselnitskaya’s history. That is possible, but certainly not probable, considering the fact that Trump Jr. himself has admitted that his family has been getting money from Russia to fund their business ventures for years. That makes it highly unlikely that the Trumps and those in their orbit weren’t well aware of who this woman was, what her background was, and who she worked for.

At the end of the day, this is a woman that never should have been allowed into this nation at all, and she definitely shouldn’t have been anywhere an American presidential campaign. All of this is shady as hell, and hopefully Robert Mueller can get to the bottom of it while we still have a republic to save.

