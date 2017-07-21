Report: Trump Businesses Seeking Dozens Of Special Visas For Foreign Workers

During ‘Made In America’ week, an initiative which is supposedly to promote U.S. jobs and products, the Trump Organization is asking the federal government to grant dozens of special visas to foreign nationals to work at two of Donald Trump’s private clubs in Florida, including his Mar-a-Lago resort, which he also calls the ‘Winter White House.’

it’s like the former reality show star isn’t even trying anymore.

ABC reports:

The company is seeking 35 waiters and waitresses at Mar-a-Lago along with 20 cooks and 15 maids. A listing is also posted for six cooks at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter. The jobs pay anywhere from $10.33 to $20.01 per hour. They run from Oct. 1 to May 31.

On Thursday, requests for H-2B visas had been made public on the Department of Labor’s website.

The jobs would begin in October and end in May 2018 and pay a minimum of $10.33, $11.88 and $13.34 per hour but would be eligible for higher wages with overtime.

The visa request filing came just days after the Trump administration announced it would offer an extra 15,000 temporary, seasonal work visas this budget year and we’re sure that’s not a coincidence at all.

In mid-April, Trump signed an executive order which promotes the ‘Buy American and Hire American’ idea.The EO states it is “to create higher wages and employment rates for workers in the United States.”

While we wouldn’t have any problem with the hiring of foreign workers, Trump’s hypocrisy is staggering.

CNN reports:

A CNN analysis of visa records in April found businesses run and owned by Trump and his adult children have been certified to hire at least 1,371 foreign visa workers since 2001.

Just this past March, a winery owned by Eric Trump in Virginia applied to hire more foreign workers to pick grapes after being unable to find U.S. citizens willing to do the job.

Trump’s actions against immigration has farmers concerned because, they also hire foreign workers. If it gets worse, as one farmer put it,“you’re going to be living in a world without peaches maybe – at least California peaches.”

But Mar-a-Lago and the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, will be OK. Whew!

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.