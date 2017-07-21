NEW: Kushner Lied About MILLIONS In Assets On Disclosure Forms, Over 70 Items Discovered Missing

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has already lawyered up, but maybe he should get more lawyers because he might be in a bit of trouble right now. It’s not just Jared, but a senior White House adviser, too. You see, most of us don’t simply forget about millions of dollars, or thousands, or hundreds. In fact, for a guy who owes a fuckton of money, we’re pretty sure he didn’t ‘forget’ about it either.

On Friday, Jared and a senior White House adviser released a revised version of his personal financial disclosure which now shows that his initial filing omitted dozens of assets, including commercial real estate, bonds issued by the New York water and sewer authority, a personal art collection and a New Jersey liquor license, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Hey, we’re not talking about one or two assets that Jared omitted from his earlier form; we’re talking about 77 of them.

Ivanka Trump’s form hasn’t yet been certified by the ethics office, as required by law. Details schmetails!

“Jared and Ivanka have followed each of the required steps in their transition from private citizens to federal officials,” Jamie Gorelick, a lawyer for the couple, said in a statement.

Drain the Swamp, Donald Trump said, then he filled it up with his swampy family members:

The new disclosure shows Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump collectively hold between $206 million and $760 million in assets. Mr. Kushner’s initial disclosure put the value of their assets between $240 million and $740 million. The changes in values may reflect divestments since the last filing and the broad range of valuation for assets.

Well now! That’s not a lot of money. Oh wait, Don Fox, who served as the ethics office’s general counsel from 2008 to 2013 and as acting director from 2011 until 2013, says otherwise.

Fox said the number of omissions on Jared Kushner’s initial form was unusually high. “That strikes me as a lot,” he said.

You don’t say.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

In his initial disclosure, Mr. Kushner didn’t identify business relationships with Goldman Sachs Group and billionaires George Soros and Peter Thiel through a real-estate tech startup called Cadre that Mr. Kushner co-founded and currently partly owns, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year. An investment in Cadre valued at between $5 million and $25 million was included on the new disclosure, which showed Mr. Kushner “intended to resign” from his position with Cadre in January but didn’t do so until May.

According to Kushner’s lawyer, it was simply “an administrative error.” We’re sure his art collection valued at between $5 million and $25 million was merely an oversight, too. But, according to the lawyer, the art collection was just for “personal enjoyment,” and had nothing to do with investment purposes.

And then there’s the Kushner’s $1 billion in loans that he failed to disclose previously. Those loans were from more than 20 lenders.

It gets worse:

Mr. Kushner has also filed revisions to a form required to obtain a security clearance that, in its initial form, didn’t list contacts between him and foreign government officials. He subsequently submitted information about “over 100 calls or meetings with representatives of more than 20 countries,” Ms. Gorelick has said in a statement. Those contacts weren’t made public.

The Trump Crime Family’s mounting conflicts of interest are being paraded out after more and more information is revealed. The Trumps seem to suffer from selective memory issues. As for Jared, it’s always the quiet ones that you should watch. We’re sure that Mr. Mueller is watching this spectacle, too.

