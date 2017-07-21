BREAKING: Sessions Lied, Discussed Trump Campaign With Russian Government

The dominoes continue to fall as new evidence comes out saying that Jeff Sessions really did lie through his teeth about his meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Sessions claimed he didn’t discuss anything about the Trump campaign, but Kislyak reportedly told his own government that wasn’t true. According to the Washington Post:

Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s accounts of two conversations with Sessions…were intercepted by U.S. spy agencies, which monitor the communications of senior Russian officials both in the United States and in Russia. Sessions initially failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said that the meetings were not about the Trump campaign… … A former official said that the intelligence indicates that Sessions and Kislyak had “substantive” discussions on matters including Trump’s positions on Russia-related issues and prospects for U.S.-Russia relations in a Trump administration.

Well, gee, we can’t imagine why on earth Sessions neglected to mention his meetings with Kislyak on his SF-86. That was supposedly at the instruction of the FBI investigator conducting his background check, but it doesn’t matter who did or did not tell him to do it. He still omitted a foreign contact who just happened to be Russian.

But remember back in March, when he said this as he recused himself from the Russia investigation?

“I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign.”

Ha! Nope.

Then in January, he literally said he’d never had any contact with the Russians at all. When called out for that, he said that he misunderstood the question about his foreign contacts during his Senate confirmation hearing. So his lies evolve as new information comes out.

While U.S. officials cannot assert that what they learned about Kislyak’s conversations with the Kremlin are 100 percent accurate, they now have something new to dig into when it comes to Jeff Sessions and his true ties to Russia.

Recusal from the Russia probe is no longer enough (it really never was). Sessions now appears to have done everything he claimed he never did, including discuss Trump’s position on Russia while the campaign was still going on. Not only is lying or deliberately omitting information on the SF-86 illegal, but he discussed matters of foreign policy as a member of a presidential candidate’s campaign. That is also illegal, and it makes Trump look even worse as far as collusion goes.

How will Sessions and Trump try and spin this? Sessions should resign immediately.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images