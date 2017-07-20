Wife Of The Japanese PM Epically Trolled Trump At G20

Amateur president Donald Trump left his chair at a post-G-20 summit dinner to walk over and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a second time, but that’s another story in itself which has raised eyebrows. The former reality show star was initially seated next to Japanese First Lady Akie Abe. Ms. Abe did not speak to Trump for two hours, according to the alleged president who gave an interview with the New York Times, a paper which he has repeatedly said was ‘failing.’

“So, I was seated next to the wife of Prime Minister Abe [Shinzo Abe of Japan], who I think is a terrific guy, and she’s a terrific woman, but doesn’t speak English,” Trump told Maggie Haberman of the Times in the exclusive interview.

“Like, nothing, right?” Haberman asked. “Like zero?”

Trump explained that Japan’s First Lady didn’t even say hello to him.

‘Like, not “hello,”‘ Trump told the reporter.

“That must make for an awkward seating,” Haberman said.

Trump said, “Well, it’s hard, because you know, you’re sitting there for——”

“Hours,” the reporter said.

“So the dinner was probably an hour and 45 minutes,” Trump added.

“I was sitting next to the president of Argentina — his wife — [Mauricio] Macri — nice woman, who speaks English. And the prime minister of Japan’s wife, Prime Minister Abe. Great relationships,” Trump continued. “So I’m sitting there. There was one interpreter for Japanese, ’cause otherwise, it would have been even tougher. But I enjoyed the evening with her, and she’s really a lovely woman, and I enjoyed — the whole thing was good.”

But here’s the thing: Japan’s First Lady does speak English. In this clip from 2014, Abe reads a roughly 15-minute speech before finishing with a smile, and adding “Thank you very much.”

The Times’ Tokyo bureau chief, Motoko Rich, tweeted that Trump’s claim was “a false note.”

Mrs. Abe’s English is better than Donald Trump’s, a man who can’t form a tweet without misspelling the simplest of words.

