Trump Just Attacked The DOJ, Gets His A** Handed To Him By Sally Yates (TWEET)

Donald Trump dropped several shocking statements in his outrageous interview with The New York Times yesterday, and his comments about the Department of Justice were some of the worst parts of it.

In the interview, Trump clearly stated that if he’d known Attorney General Jeff Sessions was going to recuse himself from overseeing the Russian investigation, he never would have nominated the former Alabama senator. Trump also warned Special Counsel Robert Mueller against investigating his family’s financial matters.

These statements are shocking and extremely unpresidential, but unfortunately we’ve come to expect this from Trump and his highly flawed administration. But one person, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, isn’t going to let this slide. Having experienced Trump’s wrath firsthand when she was fired by him several months ago for getting in the way of the infamous Muslim travel ban, Yates has been an outspoken opponent of Trump and has been giving him hell ever since.

In a brutal message posted on Twitter, Yates trashed Trump for attacking a “bedrock principle of our democracy” with his disrespectful comments about the Department of Justice. She wrote:

“POTUS attack on Russia recusal reveals yet again his violation of the essential independence of DOJ, a bedrock principle of our democracy.”

While Trump still seems to think he can fire everyone who poses a threat to him, Yates is the perfect example that just because Trump strips people of their power and positions, he can’t get them to shut up and stop exposing him. Yates has become a highly respected figure after she was responsible for shutting down Trump’s Muslim ban, and the American people play attention to what she says. If Trump thought he could make her fade into the background by taking away her job, Yates has just proved him very, VERY wrong.

