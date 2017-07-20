News

Trump Gets Brutally Reminded Of The Sh*tty Way He Treated McCain After Releasing Pathetic Statement

By Stephen D Foster Jr ·

Donald Trump surely saw this response coming.

After all, he hasn’t exactly been very respectful of Senator John McCain in recent years.

On Wednesday night, it was announced that McCain has a brain tumor. Almost instantly, a shocked nation delivered a wave of support for the Vietnam war hero.

One particular message came from President Obama, who warned McCain’s cancer that it picked a fight with the wrong man.

McCain was captured by the Vietnamese after his plane was shot down in 1967. He would remain a prisoner of war until being released in 1973, but not before he suffered brutal torture at the hands of his captors, torture that would leave him unable to raise his hands above his head for the rest of his life.

McCain’s service to this country is irrefutable and he is undeniably a hero for what he went through.

Not long after President Obama released a statement, Donald Trump released his own on Twitter, referring to McCain as a “fighter” and told him to “get well soon.”

Yeah, that didn’t go down very well at all considering how Trump treated McCain during the 2016 campaign.

Not long after declaring his candidacy, Trump attacked McCain and suggested that McCain is not a hero because he got captured.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said of McCain. “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

This remark came from a man who repeatedly dodged the draft during the war and spent his time spending money and sleeping around while McCain was being put through absolute hell.

And that remark came back to haunt Trump as Twitter users wrecked him for daring to even speak about McCain after what he previously said about him.

Unlike Trump, John McCain is a leader we can all respect.

Featured image via screenshot

Author: Stephen D Foster Jr