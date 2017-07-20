Mueller Just Told Trump To F*ck Off With His Threats, Expands Probe To Trump Family Finances

On Wednesday, Donald Trump warned the special counsel investigating the Russia scandal not to look into his business or personal finances and that’s exactly like saying, ‘Hey, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, look into my finances!’ Well, that’s just what happened. It’s like after robbing a bank and the police stop you for running a red light, so you say, ‘Don’t look in the trunk!’

So, as part of the probe into possible ties between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election, the Special Counsel is now is examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump’s businesses as well as those of his associates, according to what a person familiar with the probe told Bloomberg.

FBI investigators and others are looking at Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings, Trump’s involvement in a controversial SoHo development in New York with Russian associates, the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and Trump’s sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008, the person said.

The Trump Crime Family and Associates look like they’re in deep sh*t:

The investigation also has absorbed a money-laundering probe begun by federal prosecutors in New York into Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Trump’s lawyer, John Dowd, said on Thursday that the inquiry into Trump’s businesses is ‘unrelated’ to last year’s election.

“Those transactions are in my view well beyond the mandate of the Special counsel; are unrelated to the election of 2016 or any alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and most importantly, are well beyond any Statute of Limitation imposed by the United States Code,” he stated in an email.

We disagree! There’s a saying which goes like this: ‘Follow the money’ and apparently, Mueller has heard that wise quote before. There’s a way that Trump could clear this all up. It would require the sitting ‘president’ to release his tax returns, you know, like all of his predecessors have done.

By the way, if Trump’s resort in Florida mysteriously catches fire and he says, ‘Don’t look in the garage for propellant’ then I’m pretty sure they will look into the garage. Nevertheless, Trump didn’t see this coming. Somehow.

Photo by Ann Heisenfelt/Getty Images