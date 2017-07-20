GOP Billionaire Issues HARSH Message To Congress: Impeach Or I’m Done

A billionaire GOP donor is fed up with Donald Trump and he’s fed up with Republicans in Congress who refuse to do anything about Trump. Now he has a very strongly worded message for Congress — he wants them to do something about the monster in the White House or he’ll stop writing them checks. In fact, it might be too late.

Florida Cuban-American billionaire Mike Fernandez is disgusted by Trump and in an interview posted on Thursday by Politico, he expressed (shall we say) frustration at Republicans who “balls” to impeach Trump.

“All the Republicans who hide behind the flag and hide behind the church, they don’t have the f—— balls to do what it takes,” Fernandez told POLITICO Florida in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Fernandez has long been a huge supporter of Republicans, especially at the state level in Florida. He supported Mitt Romney, Florida Governor Rick Scott, Jeb Bush and several others, but he’s no longer a Republican because of Trump. In 2016, he spent $3.5 million in an effort to defeat Trump.

“I am out of the political process. Too disgusted, too expensive, too supportive of ego maniacs whose words have the value of quicksand,” he wrote in an email to a Republican fundraiser seeking political contributions. “It is demoralizing to me to see adults worshipping a false idol. I can’t continue to write checks for anyone,” he said. “I know what it’s like to lose a country.”

It gets worse. Fernandez called Trump one of the worst words in the English language — for forced-birth Republicans. He called Trump an “abortion of a human being.”

“If I was the doctor and knew what that baby would do, I’d have made sure it never would have seen the light of day,” he said of the president.

The most interesting thing about all of this is that this might be what it takes for Republicans to wake up. Face it, they aren’t going to grow a set of balls (to paraphrase Fernandez) any time in the near future, but they will be terrified of losing their donor base.

Billionaires, more than anyone, care about how our country is perceived on the world stage. Chaos means market uncertainty, which is never a good thing for the moneyed class. If Trump continues down his current path, he will soon start losing the confidence of the GOP donor base. If Congress doesn’t do something about him, look for all of the Trump sycophant members of Congress to be primaried, by the people who have all the money.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images