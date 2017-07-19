Watch A GOP Member Of Science Committee Suffer Total Humiliation At Hand Of NASA Scientist

It’s no secret that Republicans seem to think that the movie Idiocracy is a documentary. They refuse to believe the scientific consensus that climate change is manmade and a big f*cking deal. Republicans actually think that higher education is bad and well, the rise in “flat earthers,” can’t be a coincidence.

Is it any surprise, then, that the Republican-led House Committee on Science, Space and Technology doesn’t have a single scientist? That’s not even the worst of it. They have as a ranking member Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-California), whose greatest hits include blaming prehistorical climate change on dinosaur farts.

During a panel with real scientists, as opposed to those who play scientist in Congress, Rohrabacher even topped the dinosaur theory. In a discussion about Mars, in which a NASA scientist said there might have been life on Mars many, many years ago, Rohrabacher just had to ask:

“You have indicated that Mars … was totally different thousands of years ago. Is it possible that there was a civilization on Mars thousands of years ago?” Source: Slate

Yeah, just a couple of things here. The NASA scientist was talking about microbial life, not anything resembling human life and we’re talking billions of years, not thousands of years ago. Then again, it seems that most Christian Republicans think the earth is just 6,000 years old, so it’s doubtful Rohrabacher can think in such vast terms.

Kenneth Farley, who worked on the 2020 rover and Europa Clipper, and is a professor of geochemistry at the California Institute of Technology, somehow didn’t lose his patience with Rohrabacher, and simply said:

“So, the evidence is that Mars was different billions of years ago … not thousands of years ago,” Farley said. “There is no evidence that I am aware of.”

Rohrabacher, presumably refusing to take “no” for an answer, asked, “would you rule that out?”

Harley said, “that is extremely unlikely.”

Here’s the video:

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.