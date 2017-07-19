Rupert Murdoch Told Roger Ailes To Help Elect ‘Anyone But Trump’ – ‘Even Hillary’ (DETAILS)

A new report has just revealed that Fox News patriarch Rupert Murdoch was so horrified by the idea of Donald Trump becoming president that he instructed former CEO Roger Ailes to do all he could to swing the election in favor of “anyone but Trump” — “even Hillary.”

The revelation came during an interview with Ailes that took place before his death, which was recently published in Hollywood Reporter to mark the one-year anniversary of Ailes’ firing from the network due to his long history sexual harassment.

Michael Wolff reports the following in the Hollywood Reporter article, published on Wednesday:

It was Ailes’ tacit support of Trump that, in part, made his removal from Fox all the more urgent for the Murdochs. And it was not just the liberal sons who were agitated by Ailes’ regard for Trump, but also the father, whose tabloid, the New York Post, helped create Trump, but who found him now, with great snobbery, not of “our” conservative class. (“When is Donald Trump going to stop embarrassing his friends, let alone the whole country?” Murdoch senior tweeted the day after Trump officially declared himself a candidate.) Murdoch instructed Ailes to tilt to anyone but Trump, Ailes confided to me before he was fired, even Hillary. (Ailes, for his part, characterized Murdoch’s periodic efforts at interference as similar to Nixon’s instructions to bomb this or that country — best ignored.)

Wolff’s report also reveals that after Trump’s surprise win on election night, Murdoch had no choice but to fall in line and kiss Trump’s a**.

After the election, a confounded Murdoch had to call on his ex-wife Wendi’s friends, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, to broker a rapprochement with the disreputable Donald. Now, to Trump’s great satisfaction, a humbled Murdoch is a constant caller.

Republicans have all done the same as Murdoch. Even those “Never Trumpers” who openly opposed him throughout his campaign have all silently accepted their fate since his win. And it seems that no matter what he does now, even cozying up to Putin as the Russia scandal continues to heat up, conservatives still can’t seem to find the guts to kick his orange derriere out of the White House.

