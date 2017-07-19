Less Than Half Of Trump Voters Believe Donald Jr. Met Russian Lawyer, Despite Admitting It

According to the results from a recent survey by Public Policy Polling, only 45 percent of Donald Trump voters polled wholeheartedly believe that Donald Trump Jr. met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, despite the fact that the U.S. President’s eldest son has openly admitted doing so.

President Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia has been one of the main stories doing the rounds since before his inauguration, but more fuel was added to the fire when the New York Times broke the news at the beginning of the month of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer with ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and six others in an effort to obtain damaging information about his father’s campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, back in June 2016.

Donald Trump Jr. has since admitted that the meeting took place and has even given details of the attendees, including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law and now-senior adviser, Jared Kushner, however, many Trump voters aren’t so sure.

Despite these admissions from the man himself, 32 percent of the Trump voters surveyed believe that the meetings didn’t happen at all and a further 24 percent weren’t entirely sure. To make matters even worse, 72 percent believed the whole story about Russia meddling in last years presidential election to be “fake news,” while only 14 percent disagreed entirely with that notion.

Some other points of interest that came from the results of the Trump voters surveyed:

Only 24 percent would even like to see an investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, whereas 64 percent are opposed to one.

Even if an investigation were to prove without a shadow of a doubt that there was collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government, 77 percent of his supporters believe he should still stay in office, compared to just 16 percent who believe he should resign.

44 percent believe that Russia wanted Hilary Clinton to win the election, while only 26 percent admit the Russians were backing Trump, with the rest being undecided.

Just 13 percent believed a member of Trump’s team worked with the Russians to help his campaign, while 81 percent believe they didn’t.

But it isn’t all bad news. The very same survey showed that only 41 percent of his surveyed voters approve of the job he’s doing, whereas 55 percent don’t. To make matters worse, just 37 percent of his voters consider Trump to be honest, but 57 percent say he isn’t, and 52 percent call him an outright liar, while only 40 percent disagree with that label being used to describe the President. So there is hope.

Featured image via Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images