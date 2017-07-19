Here Are 12 Tweets Trump DEFINITELY Regrets Sending

As you are probably aware, Donald Trump loves to tweet. He loves it more than he loves Vladimir Putin which, according to him, is a lot.

While Trump doesn’t publicly express regret — ever — he probably has had second thoughts about at least some of his tweets — like this one about leadership.

Leadership: Whatever happens, you're responsible. If it doesn't happen, you're responsible. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2013

After Trumpcare once again failed to happen because Republicans couldn’t come up with a workable plan if it saved their lives (like Obamacare has for so many), Trump said he was just going to let the Affordable Care Act fail. “I’m not going to own it,” he pronounced.

He also used to criticize Republicans for trying to gut Medicaid and Social Security.

The Republicans who want to cut SS & Medicaid are wrong. A robust economy will Make America Great Again! https://t.co/u25yI5T7E8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2015

These days, Trump is all about doing exactly those things.

Trump probably also isn’t too fond of the fact that he sent out this tweet criticizing President Obama for allegedly failing to accomplish things and stuff. After all, he had “full control” for two years. “He can never take responsibility,” Trump said at the time.

Obama's complaints about Republicans stopping his agenda are BS since he had full control for two years. He can never take responsibility. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2012

Now, almost five years later, he is desperately avoiding taking responsibility for his own failures despite having complete control.

Speaking of control, Trump criticized Obama’s alleged weakness with regard to Russia of all places in 2014.

Putin has shown the world what happens when America has weak leaders. Peace Through Strength! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2014

Now, he’s rubbing Vladimir Putin’s back in public and engaging in long intimate meetings his own wife can’t break up. But he’s tough on Russia. Totally tough. I mean, it’s not like he’s ever publicly fantasized about Vladimir Putin being his bestie or anything…

Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow – if so, will he become my new best friend? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2013

Oh.

Then, of course, there’s this one. Trump is going out of his way to destroy our relationships with various world leaders and is currently pushing us into a war with North Korea, an ally of both Russia and China:

Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013

At one point, speaking of Obama’s non-scandals often promoted by Fox News, Breitbart, and Trump’s other trusted media sources, Trump posed the question: “Can we handle another” scandal in D.C.

I wonder what the next scandal will be in D.C.? Can we handle yet another? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2013

Now, his administration is plagued by numerous actual scandals (usually involving Russia) often reported by the “FAKE NEWS” (sources he doesn’t like) media like, um, CNN…

Great move by CNN if they sign Jeff Zucker. He was responsible for me and The Apprentice on NBC—became #1 show! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2012

Boy, that one is probably embarrassing for him given his numerous attacks on the Fraud News Network or whatever he’s calling CNN these days.

One of those FAKE NEWS stories he complains about is that he spends a lot of time playing golf — something he used to complain about the President doing.

We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

Now, we spend millions so he can go golfing at his own properties on a regular basis.

Trump also used to complain that Obama wouldn’t release his records to the public — specifically, his birth certificate and college records to prove he wasn’t born in Kenya (a lie The Donald used to push).

Obama thinks he can just laugh off the fact that he refuses to release his records to the American public. He can't. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

We can’t even get The Donald to release his taxes, something every other presidential candidate (and indeed President) in recent history has done.

Trump is crazy and incompetent — someone most of the world thinks should not be in charge of our nuclear arsenal. Embarrassingly, Trump agrees. Well, he agreed when the leader in question was not him.

The global warming we should be worried about is the global warming caused by NUCLEAR WEAPONS in the hands of crazy or incompetent leaders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

But at least Mr. 45 is with the rest of us when it comes to the need for a leader who isn’t laughed at by the entire world, someone who is “truly great” and knows how to win.

We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2014

…Someone entirely unlike him.

Featured image via Getty Images