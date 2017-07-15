George Takei Takes Trump Jr. To The Woodshed For Colluding With Russia

Star Trek legend George Takei gloriously shredded Donald Trump’s dipshit son in a column which includes a poem for Trump Jr. to read to pass the time in his prison cell.

As we all know by now, Trump Jr. released an email chain of himself agreeing to a meeting with a Russian lawyer who offered to give the Trump campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton to use in the 2016 Election. The information was received from the Russian government through Aras Agalarov, a Russian oligarch who is close to Vladimir Putin and one of Donald Trump’s friends.

It has since been revealed that a former Soviet intelligence officer also attended the meeting, which took place inside Trump Tower.

In a scathing column published on Saturday, Takei recounts the news of the scandal and proceeds to inform Trump Jr. that he is going to jail.

“The latest “I can’t believe this actually happened” bombshell concerns, of course, not Trump himself but his namesake, Donald, Jr., whose emails confirming Russian support for his father and meddling in the election present such low hanging evidentiary fruit that even Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions III could pick them,” Takei wrote.

The emails, released by Junior in advance of a damning story by the Times, no doubt in a vain attempt to blunt the story’s impact or at least divert its media coverage, has had something of the opposite effect. Importantly, Junior also had copied then-campaign manager Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner on his response, indicating that the campaign’s senior staff were willing to accept damaging information on the Democratic opponent from a foreign hostile state. Their subsequent attendance of the meeting confirmed this. In attendance at the meeting itself was not only a lawyer from the Russian government but also a known Russian counterintelligence officer. The story grows, and darkens. This email string thus comprises the first direct evidence of coordination between the campaign and the Russians, but unlikely the last.

In light of these damning revelations, Takei wrote a poem to commemorate Trump Jr’s crimes against the United States.

Lest there be any confusion Don Jr. has dispelled the illusion His emails revealed What they thought was concealed Now he’s gonna do time for collusion

Takei went on to point out that on the very same day of the meeting, Trump wrote a speech about how Russia has a “blackmail file” on Clinton, and delivered it later that same month along with a plea to Russian hackers to continue attacking her and the DNC in search of emails.

Takei couldn’t resist taking note of the irony of it all.

The president, in tepid defense of his son, remarked that Junior is a “good boy,” a “high-quality person,” and that he applauds his “transparency.” I can’t but help think the president probably wishes that level of transparency would render Junior invisible right about now. For with now another member of his immediate family caught up in the Russia investigation, and the curious timing of his speeches, it becomes increasingly implausible that all this was happening without the president’s knowledge.And what poetic irony it would be if Trump’s downfall resulted from emails.

Indeed, it would not only be “poetic irony,” but poetic justice as well.

Featured Image: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images