Dem Senator Calls Out Mike Pence For Telling A HUGE Lie About Trumpcare

Donald Trump and his vice-president are eager to pass the GOP/Trumpcare bill even though it will harm millions of Americans. It’s not even a health care bill; it’s more of a death care bill. Democratic and Republican governors agree that it’s a bad proposal. According to a report presented at the National Governors Association, the Senate’s Obamacare repeal bill would result in reductions in federal Medicaid funding to states ranging from 27 percent to 39 percent by 2036. Politico reports that fifteen states would see their federal Medicaid funding decline by more than 35 percent by 2036.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “Let me be clear: The Senate health-care bill strengthens and secures Medicaid for the neediest in our society. #BetterCare.”

Watch Mike Pence lie:

Pence said that the GOP plan would ensure that “every state in America has the resources you need to take care of your most vulnerable.”

The fifteen states that would be most affected by this travesty of a bill include California, Nevada, Kentucky, Washington, North Dakota, Oregon and New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Ohio, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. We suppose those states don’t count.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) ripped Pence on Saturday in a tweet .

“I’m going to say it – there is real evil in the epidemic rate of lying that is going on right now,” Murphy tweeted in response to Trump’s tweet which included the video above.

“This is not normal,” Murphy added.

I'm going to say it – there is real evil in the epidemic rate of lying that is going on right now. This is not normal. https://t.co/ifkV1GWAUH — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 15, 2017

Pence has nearly 4 million followers and his tweet was liked only 2,902 times. In contrast, Murphy has 281,000 followers and his tweet was liked nearly 14,000 times. Perhaps, just maybe, Trump supporters are waking up to the fact that they will be largely affected by Obamacare being repealed and replaced with a shit sandwich.

Kasich isn’t happy with Pence either:

Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (R) office rejected Pence’s claim that 60,000 disabled Ohioans are on waiting lists for Medicaid’s home and community-based services. Kasich’s spokesperson called Pence’s claim “not accurate” and said that suggesting Medicaid expansion hurt the developmentally disabled system “is false, as it is just the opposite of what actually happened.” A Pence spokesman defended the vice president’s comments.

On top of that, insurers ripped into Ted Cruz’s provision saying that it’s “unworkable” and added that “millions of more individuals will become uninsured” and it will affect those with pre-existing conditions.

