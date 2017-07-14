News

Trump Stole An Idea From North Korean Propaganda Parody Account To Push His Stupid Wall (DETAILS)

By John Prager ·

Jesus f*cking Christ our President* is a moron. Not satisfied with simply wasting billions of taxpayer dollars on a border wall, The Donald wants it to be see-through too — not to preserve the view of scenery but because he’s afraid people might be killed by gigantic sacks of drugs that are totally going to be thrown over it on a regular basis (thus negating his argument that the wall will somehow curb drug trafficking).

“As horrible as it sounds, when they throw the large sacks of drugs over, and if you have people on the other side of the wall, you don’t see them–they hit you on the head with 60 pounds of the stuff? It’s over,” the President said aboard Air Force One Wednesday according to the official White House transcript. “As cray as that sounds, you need transparency through that wall.”

It’s unclear if Trump actually said “cray” or if the White House stenographer made a typo, but the idea that we will be so beleaguered by so many flying 60-pound sacks of drugs that the border wall needs to be “transparent” is pretty “cray.”

Now, Trump could have argued that there are a number of reasons for “transparency” — to see those dirty brownish people he hates coming, for instance. But he chose the dumb one that involves throwing a 60-pound bag of heroin over a 20-foot fence.

Naturally, Americans find this hilarious:

Where would Trump get the idea to tell Americans that criminals across the border are killing people with giant sacks of drugs? North Korean propaganda of course — or what seems like North Korean propaganda until you realize it’s a parody account:

If you’re thinking this is disgraceful even for Trump, you probably should be aware that we have not yet seen the depths to which he is willing to sink in his quest for power.

We need to face the fact that our “President” is completely “cray” and let the GOP know they need to do their jobs and remove him from office now.

featured image via Getty Images/screengrab

