Trump Throws Twitter Tantrum Bashing Republicans For Not Taking Healthcare Away From People Fast Enough

By Stephen D Foster Jr ·

Donald Trump went on a tirade on Friday morning because Republicans in Congress are not stripping healthcare from millions of Americans fast enough.

For months, Trump has failed to get an Obamacare repeal bill on his desk because Americans overwhelmingly oppose it because they now realize that the Affordable Care Act keeps them insured, and in many cases, alive.

The Trumpcare bill that has been hitting roadblock after roadblock in Congress strips healthcare from millions of Americans, drops coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, makes healthcare premiums more expensive, and takes away vital care for women and children among a slew of other important provisions, all so that the wealthy can get a massive tax cut.

While in France on Bastille Day, Trump whined on Twitter that Republicans are not moving fast enough to repeal healthcare.

Again, Trump’s healthcare policy would actually kill people, but he is demanding that Republicans jam it through Congress as quickly as possible.

And Americans were not thrilled about it and told Trump as much on Twitter.

Featured Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Author: Stephen D Foster Jr