Trump Throws Twitter Tantrum Bashing Republicans For Not Taking Healthcare Away From People Fast Enough

Donald Trump went on a tirade on Friday morning because Republicans in Congress are not stripping healthcare from millions of Americans fast enough.

For months, Trump has failed to get an Obamacare repeal bill on his desk because Americans overwhelmingly oppose it because they now realize that the Affordable Care Act keeps them insured, and in many cases, alive.

The Trumpcare bill that has been hitting roadblock after roadblock in Congress strips healthcare from millions of Americans, drops coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, makes healthcare premiums more expensive, and takes away vital care for women and children among a slew of other important provisions, all so that the wealthy can get a massive tax cut.

While in France on Bastille Day, Trump whined on Twitter that Republicans are not moving fast enough to repeal healthcare.

Republicans Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

So impt Rep Senators, under leadership of @SenateMajLdr McConnell get healthcare plan approved. After 7yrs of O’Care disaster, must happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

After all of these years of suffering thru ObamaCare, Republican Senators must come through as they have promised! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

.@VP Mike Pence is working hard on HealthCare and getting our wonderful Republican Senators to do what is right for the people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

Again, Trump’s healthcare policy would actually kill people, but he is demanding that Republicans jam it through Congress as quickly as possible.

And Americans were not thrilled about it and told Trump as much on Twitter.

How about crafting a GOOD healthcare plan first? Or maybe IMPROVING Obamacare? Don’t just push through a bill for the sake of it! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 14, 2017

So you want them to rush through an act that may kill millions just to get Obamacare erased? You’re demented. Resign. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) July 14, 2017

Why not improve what’s already in place? Why not include Dems in the process? Why keep working to divide us all? Why won’t you lead? — CD Harrison 🗽 (@cdharrison) July 14, 2017

Yeah. Because 22 million losing their insurance is really going to make it better. — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) July 14, 2017

Isn’t it more important to take your time to develop something that actually works to keep Americans healthy? — Sally Hawker (@SallyHawker12) July 14, 2017

So cruel. . trying to take away healthcare from millions all for a tax break for billionaires. Warren Buffet doesn’t want your tax break. — Maureen O’Brien (@boru2308) July 14, 2017

From the man who said, “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated” the word “disaster” is meaningless. — Bill Adler (@billadler) July 14, 2017

I wish that you were a better person. I wish that you worked as hard for every citizen of the U.S.A. as hard as you do at your golf game. — Robin D. Ashe 🐈🐈🌝 (@VampWriterGRRL) July 14, 2017

Featured Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images