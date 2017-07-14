Trump Abuses Power, Punishes Qatar For Refusing To Give $500 Million Loan To Son-In-Law Kushner

It turns out that Donald Trump was abusing his power when he accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and allowed sanctions against them.

Jared Kushner did not gain his position by getting confirmed by the Senate. He got his cushy White House job because he is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

And he has been using his position in an effort to do business, and is using Trump’s power as president to retaliate against those who refuse to do business with him.

Just before Trump went on a tirade against Qatar, Kushner tried to get a loan from one of the richest men in the small country, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani.

Kushner asked for a $500 million loan from al-Thani because he needs to come up with $1.3 billion in the next two years before the interest-only mortgage is due on his family’s 666 Fifth Avenue building in Manhattan. The only stipulation to getting the loan was that Kushner had to come up with some co-funding for the project. Of course, Kushner failed to live up to his end of the deal, so al-Thani wisely walked away rather than risk that much money on someone who makes promises he can’t keep.

And because al-Thani rejected Kushner’s request, Donald Trump retaliated against Qatar by accusing the Gulf nation of being too close to Iran and gave Saudi Arabia the green light to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and block transports there. Saudi Arabia is home to some Trump businesses, and Trump has been sucking up to the Saudi government, so of course, Saudi Arabia would gladly help Trump punish Qatar for refusing to give his family money.

During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Trump would repeat his claims against Qatar at the White House Rose Garden.

It turns out that Russian hackers were responsible for making up statements by Qatari officials to make it look like they support Iran. But Trump refuses to stop punishing Qatar just because they refused to give money to Jared Kushner.

This is what abuse of power looks like. Trump and Kushner are using the White House to punish nations who refuse to do business with them. That is grounds for impeachment right there. This is exactly why Trump should have been forced to cut all ties with his businesses, and why anyone who works in the White House should do the same to avoid these kinds of conflicts of interest.

Clearly, Trump and his family are using the presidency as a way to enrich themselves.

Featured Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images