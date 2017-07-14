Bombshell Report Shows The Russian Meeting Was No ‘Nothing Burger’

While the defense of three members of Trump’s camp meeting with Russians last year has taken more turns than a roller coaster, one defense has been constant: It’s a “nothing burger.” While Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort did meet with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, the argument is that it doesn’t matter because they didn’t actually receive any dirt.

Of course that argument gave us a whole host of botched bank robber and “To Catch a Predator” analogies, basically saying that if you intend to commit a crime and you act upon it, you have committed a crime, whether or not you get the goods.

No matter how flawed that defense is, though, it turns out it’s not even true. Trump Jr., Kushner and Manafort were given some dirt on Hillary Clinton. From near the bottom of an AP article:

Veselnitskaya brought with her a plastic folder with printed-out documents that detailed what she believed was the flow of illicit funds to the Democrats, Akhmetshin said. Veselnitskaya presented the contents of the documents to the Trump associates and suggested that making the information public could help the campaign, he said. “This could be a good issue to expose how the DNC is accepting bad money,” Akhmetshin recalled her saying. Trump Jr. asked the attorney if she had sufficient evidence to back up her claims, including whether she could demonstrate the flow of the money. But Veselnitskaya said the Trump campaign would need to research it more. After that, Trump Jr. lost interest, according to Akhmetshin. “They couldn’t wait for the meeting to end,” he said. Akhmetshin said he does not know if Veselnitskaya’s documents were provided by the Russian government. He said he thinks she left the materials with the Trump associates. It was unclear if she handed the documents to anyone in the room or simply left them behind, he said.

So if the members of the Trump campaign didn’t take the information, it was only because they would have had to do some of their own legwork. Not only is this administration the most crooked in American history, they are the most lazy. They didn’t just want some opposition research from the Russians. They appeared to want the Russians to do all their work for them.

