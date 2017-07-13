California Rep Gets The Ball Rolling, Files First Article Of Impeachment Against Trump

California Democratic Representative Brad Sherman has decided that enough is enough and has taken matters into his own hands.

Sherman believes Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice by firing former FBI Director James Comey during the agency’s investigations into Russia’s ties to the US election and has filed the first formal article of impeachment against the President of the United States.

The United States Constitution states that impeachment of a President is a possibility if guilty of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” and obstruction of justice just happens to be a felony under federal law.

Sherman said in a statement issued on Wednesday that he doesn’t expect impeachment to happen right away, rather that he is trying to promote the idea of an intervention in the White House. For Trump to actually be impeached, articles must pass the House with a majority vote — something that will be borderline impossible in a Republican-controlled chamber.

There is hope, however, as Texas Republican Representative Al Green has publicly expressed his support for the impeachment of President Trump, so hopefully, others might follow suit.

Sherman’s article lists other actions that President Trump has allegedly taken, besides the Comey firing, that could potentially be grounds for his impeachment. These include James Comey’s allegation that Trump asked him to “let this go” in reference to an FBI investigation into Michael Flynn, the former National Security Advisor, and his ties to Russia.

Comey’s firing is still the cornerstone of the article. With Sherman claiming that Trump did so in relation to the handling of the Russia investigation, the California Representative might have a valid point — namely the President telling NBC’s Lester Holt, “When I decided to just do it, I said to myself — I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.”

I have introduced H.Res. 438 Articles of #Impeachment of Donald J. Trump for Obstruction of Justice. Statement here: https://t.co/0gKr8ZFg3c pic.twitter.com/yUTDAnPFuJ — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) July 12, 2017

However, not all Democrats are on board with Sherman. When he first started circulating drafts of the article in June, fellow Democratic Representative Michael Capuano reportedly stood up at a party meeting and branded Sherman as “selfish.”

Only time will tell how his efforts play out.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images