Republican Stuns CNN Host, Wants To Starve Americans To Pay For Trump’s Border Wall (VIDEO)

As if the Republican Party couldn’t possibly look any worse thanks to Donald Trump’s exploding Russia scandal, some of the party’s top members are hellbent on destroying conservatives’ reputation even further.

On Wednesday morning, Rep. Steve King (R-IA) went on CNN to propose a heartless, revolting solution to getting Trump’s border wall paid for. King is apparently accepting Mexico’s refusal to pay for Trump’s moronic border wall (even as Trump still insists that the country will pay) and has come up with another solution – cutting food assistance to low-income Americans! And while he’s at it, he’d also like to slash Planned Parenthood funding.

This disgusting suggestion came up when Alisyn Camerota asked King if he would be “comfortable with providing $1.6 billion of taxpayer money — not from Mexico — to bill that wall?” This question was prompted by the House Republicans’ threat to Democrats on Tuesday, where they suggested a government shutdown if $1.6 billion for the border wall wasn’t included in the 2018 budget. King responded:

“Absolutely yes — and more. And I’d throw another $5 billion on the pile, and I would find half of a billion of dollars of that right out of Planned Parenthood’s budget. And the rest of it could come out of food stamps and the entitlements that are being spread out for people who have not worked in three generations.”

Camerota, of course, was speechless. She did a double take and asked:

“You want to take food from people who are on the lowest rung in terms of the nation’s safety net and their children, in terms of foot stamps — you’re happy to take money from them in order to give the $1.6 billion for the border wall?”

King tried to defend himself, stating that the border wall would create jobs. Then, he jumped to the school lunch program that Michelle Obama had created. He said:

“I would just say let’s limit it to that — anybody who wants to have food stamps, it’s up to the school lunch program, that’s fine.”

You can watch King turn into an absolute piece of sh*t below:

These food stamps – provided by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – are responsible for assisting 45 million people. Trump has already proposed that this program be cut 25% over the next 10 years, and King wants to cut it even more to support an ineffective border wall that most Americans strongly oppose. By cutting SNAP and Planned Parenthood funding, King is solidifying himself as a conservative who doesn’t care about low-income Americans. He’s truly living up to the GOP’s reputation.

Featured image via Justin Sullivan / Getty Images