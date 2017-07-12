Americans Gloriously Mock Trump After He Brags About How Little TV He Watches (TWEETS)

Nothing is wrong. Pay no attention to the fire raging all around you. All is well.

This is the message coming out of Trump’s White House in the wake of his son’s admission that he and multiple others members of the campaign and the administration knowingly met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer who would be presenting them with damaging information about Hillary Clinton. On behalf of the Russian government. In Trump Tower. Just before The Donald tweeted about Hillary Clinton’s emails for the first time.

In fact, things are going so well, says Trump, that for the first time in his life he has no time to watch “the shows” — you know, those things he tweets clips of as he obsessively consumes right-wing “news.”

“The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things,” Trump tweeted. “I have very little time for watching T.V.”

This appears to be a response to reports that The Donald has blown one or several gaskets over coverage of his son committing treason — perhaps because he knows he’s next.

Trump’s “TV” remark is strange given that he probably watches more TV than you and me combined, doubled and squared, then multiplied by eleventeen (NOTE FOR CONSERVATIVES: “Eleventeen” is not a real number; you don’t have to learn anything new, don’t worry).

The White House, which is plagued by legitimate scandals (unlike the years of bullsh*t surrounding President Obama’s mustard preferences and Hillary Clinton’s nonexistent child prostitution ring), is absolutely not functioning properly — and Americans were glad to stop by to tell Trump what they thought of his new ridiculous tweet:

Trump retweets Fox & Friends almost daily. Little time for watching TV!? Stop lying. He’s a couch potato.

— Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 12, 2017

Says the guy who regularly rage tweets things he just saw on TV

— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 12, 2017

And when something is “functioning perfectly,” you don’t usually have to point it out. Perfect function is something that speaks for itself

— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 12, 2017

pic.twitter.com/dgbGXMUNpi

— Mike Rundle (@flyosity) July 12, 2017

You’ve retweeted @FoxandFriends three days in a row. You clearly watch TV

— Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) July 12, 2017

LOL https://t.co/TWVhmn0EC5

— Media Matters (@mmfa) July 12, 2017

#collusionburger #treasonburger I’m a Christian too. Trump = Judas. He sold America for 30 rubles. pic.twitter.com/ehGvPRSqot

— Susan ★ (@susanmitch7) July 12, 2017

“I have very little time for watching TV,” he said, responding to reports on TV.

— Mike Le (@WriterLe) July 12, 2017

No time for TV. Literally all the time in the world for tweets.

— Craig Stone (@craigstone_) July 12, 2017

If my husband came home and randomly said “I have very little time for an affair,” I would be very suspicious.

— Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 12, 2017

Trump’s TV viewing habits are well-known by now, so we know he’s watching — he is just terrified of what he sees.

Featured image via screengrab/Getty Images